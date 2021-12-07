College Station to host dedication ceremony for new city hall
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The new College Station City Hall is opening its doors Tuesday and the public is invited to come out and celebrate.
A dedication ceremony will take place Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 4-7 p.m. There will be a ribbon cutting, self-guided tours, refreshments and music by the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra’s string quartet.
The new three-story and almost 80,000 square foot facility is located at 1101 Texas Avenue, right across from Texas A&M University.
There will be parking at city hall, but overflow parking will also be available in the surrounding neighborhoods.
