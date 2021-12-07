Advertisement

College Station to host dedication ceremony for new city hall

Construction is finishing up on the new College Station City Hall
Construction is finishing up on the new College Station City Hall
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The new College Station City Hall is opening its doors Tuesday and the public is invited to come out and celebrate.

A dedication ceremony will take place Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 4-7 p.m. There will be a ribbon cutting, self-guided tours, refreshments and music by the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra’s string quartet.

The new three-story and almost 80,000 square foot facility is located at 1101 Texas Avenue, right across from Texas A&M University.

There will be parking at city hall, but overflow parking will also be available in the surrounding neighborhoods.

