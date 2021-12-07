College Station football not overlooking state semifinal matchup

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team is one game away from advancing to the UIL Class 5A Division I state championship game. The Cougars have already made it the furthest they’ve been since they won it all back in 2017.

College Station has already played possibly their toughest challenge this year when they took down the defending state champs, Denton Ryan, last week in a big top-two showdown. But even thought the ultimate goal is winning state, the Cougars aren’t overlooking their semifinal matchup with Mansfield Summit this week.

”We’ve come 14 weeks into this thing. We’re going into week 15, so I don’t think you overlook or underlook anybody at this time,” College Station head coach Steve Huff explained. “It’s a week at a time type of situation. Winning the game last week was big, but as soon as it was over the kids on Saturday morning were right back to work. The mindset was really good and we had a good, crisp practice today. You just keep pushing forward and it’s mental this time of the year is what it is. The kids are doing a good job just keeping everything in the moment,” Huff added.

“I was reading something on Twitter. Somebody said the state semifinals are my favorite round because you’re so close to the state championship game, people tend to overlook it,” College Station quarterback Jett Huff said. “They fall just short, so our focus is just on this week,” Huff added.

“5A Division One is one of the hardest divisions in football in all of Texas,” exclaimed College Station linebacker Jaxson Slanker. “So anybody that’s made it this far or anybody that you’re going to play, they’re going to have a good team that can play. We wouldn’t let ourselves look past a game like this. You can’t. It’s a great team we’re about to play,” Slanker added.

“I was on the sidelines when we lost in the semis in 2016,” Jett Huff said. “It’s pretty easy to go ahead and put yourself in that state championship game since you’re so close. Experiencing that loss with all those guys that I kind of looked up to, it was an eye-opener. Until we make it to that state championship game, the focus is the game at hand,” Huff added.

College Station and Mansfield Summit will play for a spot in Arlington this Friday at 7:00 at Waco Midway High School.

