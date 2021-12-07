Advertisement

DPS investigating fatal Monday night crash

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that happened on U.S. Highway 190 on Dec. 6.

Around 9 p.m., DPS says a 2015 Dodge pickup was traveling eastbound when it attempted to make a U-turn. A 2019 Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound and was struck by the pickup’s right passenger door.

The driver of the motorcycle, Rosalio Villegas Garcia, 41, of College Station, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Madison County Justice of the Peace Steven Cole. The drive of the Dodge, Shena Williams, 38, of North Zulch was treated for injuries on the scene, according to DPS.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign...
“Let’s Go Brandon” sign seen along Highway 6 road project
Customer seen taking money out of tip jar at C&J BBQ in Bryan
Caught in the act: Man caught on camera stealing from Bryan restaurants tip jar
A woman told police she was forced into a vehicle Sunday morning and sexually assaulted by an...
Police: Woman says she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted while leaving Northgate
Surveillance Camera outside the Saddlewood Apartment complex in Bryan captured porch pirates...
Porch pirate caught on surveillance video stealing a package from a Bryan apartment complex
TX highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Madison County.
TX Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Madison County

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
TX highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Madison County.
TX Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Madison County
12/7
Tuesday PinPont Forecast 12/7
Construction is finishing up on the new College Station City Hall
College Station to host dedication ceremony for new city hall