DPS investigating fatal Monday night crash

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that happened on U.S. Highway 190 on Dec. 6.

Around 9 p.m., DPS says a 2015 Dodge pickup was traveling eastbound when it attempted to make a U-turn. A 2019 Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound and was struck by the pickup’s right passenger door.

The driver of the motorcycle, Rosalio Villegas Garcia, 41, of College Station, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Madison County Justice of the Peace Steven Cole. The drive of the Dodge, Shena Williams, 38, of North Zulch was treated for injuries on the scene, according to DPS.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.