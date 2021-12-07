Advertisement

Made in the Brazos Valley: Brazos Glassworks

Brazos Glassworks
Brazos Glassworks(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Christmas approaches one store in Downtown Bryan has some things you may want under, or even on, your tree. Brazos Glassworks has been in business for 15 years.

Inside the store you can expect to find some of the most stunning glass pieces around the Brazos Valley. During the holidays, their handmade Christmas ornaments are always in high demand. What started off as a simple glass piece grew into something customers look forward to each holiday season.

Co-owners Barbara Peevey and Debbie Jasek say customers use the ornaments they make in traditional and non-traditional ways.

“We’ve even had people buy them and hang them in their car,” says Jasek.

The store also sells a glass piece called a “wave”, the potential present can be used in many different ways. The staff at Brazos Glassworks likes to make the piece because it gives them a chance to play around with designs and take risks while creating.

“A lot of it is experimenting with how it works and what it’s going to do when you open the lid. Do you have success, have the glass gods been kind to you or have they played a trick on you,” says Peevey.

You can shop at Brazos Glassworks Tuesday- Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at 202B West 26th Street in downtown Bryan. You can also check out their Etsy page here.

