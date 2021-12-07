Take a sneak peek into College Station’s brand new city hall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After breaking ground on the project in February of 2020, the City of College Station is finally ready to move in to its new city hall this week.

After spending over half a century in its old space, the city is upsizing. The upgrades to its new home are striking, and it’s tough not to notice them the moment anyone walks inside.

“The whole design behind this lobby, as you call the living room, for the building, is really to mimic the old College Station train depot feel,” City Hall Project Manager Ryan Key said. “So, as you come into the building and you look around, you see exposed steel that’s been painted and hadn’t been covered in sheet rock. You’re going from past to present.”

City officials say a big reason behind the new space’s development was increasing functionality. The new city hall has multiple spaces for its boards and commissions to meet, something the previous space lacked, like the Bush 4141 Community Room. It’s complete with speakers, projectors, projector screens, and a coffee bar.

“Like every room we built in this city hall, it hopefully has a multi-purpose,” College Station City Manager Bryan Woods said. “We can use it for training. We can use it for staff events and meetings, but also hopefully what we’ll see is people coming in and using it from the general public. For different events that we do where we interact with the public, like after hours meetings, everything we can do like that, this is a space we really didn’t have in the old city hall.”

That includes significant improvements to the new council chambers. Key says it can fit up to 280 people.

“We can have public events in here, and this is really the center of the city hall, and I think figuratively is the center of city government,” Woods said. “This is where you come and engage with your officials. You hear lots of debates about the policies and where we do the budgets every year, so it’s a very important room.”

“Currently, we have about 154 public chairs out here for citizens and the audience to sit in, but we definitely do have the room to put more people in this room if needed, depending on what type of meeting is being held in here,” Key said.

And if you ask anyone who’s already gotten the chance to see it, nothing beats that view from the third story.

“That’s incredible. The City of College Station is here because of Texas A&M University, and it’s phenomenal to be in this location right across the street from them,” Woods said. “To have this view and to be able to look out on Kyle Field and the rest of campus is really awesome, and I think just indicative of who we are as a community.”

Woods says it’s a phenomenal building for the great people who serve the community to work in.

“Just as if not more importantly is it’s going to be an asset for the community,” Woods said. “For those conversations, those meetings, those things we haven’t had the facilities for, we’ll be able to facilitate that in this building, and a lot of them at one time. We’ll utilize these facilities from an organizational perspective, but we also really, really want this to be the center of the community. I can’t stress enough that this is the community’s building.”

The ribbon cutting for the new city hall is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. People will have the opportunity to go on self-guided tours and refreshments will be provided.

