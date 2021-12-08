Brazos County Commissioners approve a resolution to establish an adult Sexual Assault Response Team

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday to formally approve the creation of the Brazos County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART).

The team is comprised of several local agencies that are tasked with working together to respond and assist survivors of sexual assault.

In June, Texas Senate Bill 476 was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott and went into effect September 1, 2021.

The bill was authored by Senator Jane Nelson (R) District 12 and co-authored by Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst (R) District 18.

The bill requires every county to designate an administrator of a sexual assault program, the chief of the largest police agency in the county, the county’s district attorney and, a sexual assault nurse.

The team assembled by Brazos County takes those efforts to combat sexual assault to the next level by having team members from every law enforcement agency in the county, including the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the Bryan and College Station Police Departments, and Texas A&M University Police. Brazos County’s two largest medical providers, Baylor Scott and White and St. Joseph, are also on board. The MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley will also assist the team with mental health resources as needed. Scotty’s House will also play a role in the team’s efforts from an advocacy standpoint.

The team is being led by Lindsey LeBlanc, Executive Director of the Sexual Assault resource Center.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says when it comes to eliminating crimes like sexual assault sometimes a team can accomplish more than individual groups. He says although all the groups involved have played a significant role in combatting sexual violence, the team will allow better communications and services to be provided collectively.

“When you’ve got sexual crimes going on, and we do, we need to have that coordinated effort,” said Peters. “It’s important to make sure that something doesn’t fall through the cracks. that we’re able to prosecute and build a good case for those that have committed crimes.”

LeBlanc says pooling resources from all aspects of law enforcement, survivor services, and medical professionals will ensure that survivors have someone in their corner from start to finish.

“One of the major benefits of the collaborative effort of the SART is that we can review cases from across the county that might have overlap,” said LeBlanc. “The law enforcement agencies have detectives that go out and interview witnesses, interview the survivors, work through those different aspects of the legal case, and they present that to the district attorney. The district attorney then takes that case, breaks it down from the legal aspect.”

LeBlanc says medical professionals are often the first people sexual assault survivors reach out to.

“The hospital is immediately involved when that survivor goes to the hospital for a sexual assault nurse examination. That’s the forensic examination that collects the evidence after the assault has happened,” said LeBlanc. “Baylor Scott and White is one of our hospital systems here locally that provides those exams, and they are able to collect that evidence. They submit it to law enforcement, and it goes through the legal process.”

LeBlanc says mental health experts are on hand through the entire case of a sexual assault.

“Trauma is very powerful in your life. And so they (survivors) need mental health assistance. They might need medication or case management that is over and above what we do,” said LeBlanc. “So our counseling services is one piece of the mental health, but our partner at the SART is the MHMR of the Brazos Valley, and they provide that case management and medication management.”

LeBlanc says the role of the advocacy groups involved is to be in the corner of the survivor through the entire process, so they’ll know they are not alone.

“The advocacy groups really come together from the start, being the lead on the adult sexual assault response team. They provide that collaborative effort to provide those wraparound services,” said LeBlanc. “From the moment that we see a survivor at the hospital, we provide an accompaniment to them. We send out an advocate that sits with them, supports them, offers resources as they need it. And then from there, we kind of walk through their journey with them. Whatever that journey looks like, whether it is filing a police report, going through the legal process, we’re there step-by-step to encourage them, support them, and continuing to provide those resources as they come up,” said LeBlanc. “There are lots of things that happen after an assault and individuals may need additional things that don’t immediately come up. You think medical attention, you think taking care of those more momentary urgent needs, but long-term can be job assistance, getting your locks changed, filing a protective order. There are a number of things that we can provide through our information referral and advocacy efforts.”

LeBlanc hopes the team effort will make the journey to healing a little more easy to bear for survivors.

“One important thing to note is that a lot of cases go unreported and a major reason for that is because the legal system can be scary,” said LeBlanc. “It can be traumatizing to have to tell your story again and again, to police officers, to district attorneys, to whoever is at the table that needs that investigative piece.”

“That is one thing that we really focus on is providing that advocacy through the process so that survivors have that support, and it doesn’t have to be so scary. It doesn’t have to be so traumatizing,’ said LeBlanc.

The Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting from Tuesday, December 7, 2021, can be viewed below.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.