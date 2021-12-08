Brazos County District Attorney’s Office hosts 19th annual Tree of Angels Ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office hosted its 19th annual Tree of Angels Ceremony at Bryan’s First United Methodist Church Tuesday evening.

The event honors families and friends who have lost a loved one to violent crime. Most of those who come bring an angel ornament to hang on a special Christmas tree in remembrance of the person they lost.

“A lot of these families, they have lived this. They’ve lost their loved one, and through that time, they want to be able to honor and remember them,” Brazos County District Attorney’s Office Victim Assistance Coordinator Melissa Carter said. “They can come together with other families who have been through similar circumstances. For a lot of these families, this is a hard season for them.”

The event was held virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic, and Carter says having this event back in person is very important.

”They come back and they see the law enforcement agencies that they worked with. They see the prosecutors that they worked with. They see the social service agencies that have helped them through those times, and so it’s a time to come together, and it’s a time to be together to remember those loved ones and to have those memories alive.”

Carter says the Tree of Angels Ceremony isn’t just about honoring the victims of violent crimes, but also to show their families the community will always be there for them.

“We do this every year because we want to come alongside our victims. We want to support them,” Carter said. “We want to be there for victims and their families. We want to make sure that we honor them for years to come and give them a time where they can come together.”

After the ceremony, the special Christmas tree will be displayed on the third floor of the Brazos County Courthouse throughout the holiday season.

