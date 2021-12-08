Brazos County leaders hold special workshop to discuss voting precincts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners held a special workshop session Tuesday to discuss redistricting and to get a glance at the proposed precinct lines and maps.

Currently, there are 98 voting precincts in Brazos County. That number did not change this redistricting session. However, some precincts were consolidated or split due to population demands.

Brazos County Election Administrator Trudy Hancock says more changes to the maps are being worked through and considered.

“They are not final. They have not been voted on by the court. It was just a workshop today to look over the changes that we had made,” said Hancock. “We did have a few questions come up in court about maybe some boundary lines, so we’ll have to research those, and then if everything is fine, then we’ll submit those to the court for final approval.”

Hancock says some of the concerns addressed in the special workshop included the size of certain voting precincts. She says the election administration will review those concerns, but timing is an issue.

“It has to be completed by December 31st of this year. But for us, it’s a pretty big time constraint because we also have to have voter registration certificates mailed out by January the 12th,” said Hancock. “So we have to get all that work processed to be able to have those certificates mailed out.”

“There’s only so much that we can do in some of those areas because we’re trying to commit to commissioner precinct boundaries, state precinct boundaries,” said Hancock. “And so some of those, there’s no way to change that.”

Finalized voting precincts must be submitted to the state before the end of the year.

