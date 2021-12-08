City of College Station hosts ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for new city hall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday was the big day for the City of College Station as it hosted the dedication ceremony for its brand new city hall.

Since the project’s groundbreaking nearly two years ago, College Station’s new city hall was finally ready for its official introduction to the community. Dozens of state and local leaders were among the hundreds who came out for the ribbon-cutting.

“This is a momentous occasion. This is a very proud moment,” College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said. “What has been created is a public space embraced by a building. The singular location of many city services into one, and the addition of meeting space opportunities for the community brand this edifice to be our citizens’ city hall.”

City staff says the new city hall has an increased multi-purpose functionality that the previous building lacked. There are various spaces in the new building that can be used for meetings and its big enough to house all the city’s departments under on roof.

“The need for and commitment to build a city hall, as many of these former mayors and councilmembers can attest to, has spanned decades of debate and desire,” Mooney said.

“If I want to go see one of the city departments, I don’t have to drive across town anymore,” College Station City Councilmember Linda Harvell said. “We were renting out so much space because we ran out of room in the old building, so everybody is going to be in one location, but I think it’s just the fact that the employees are going to be able to see each other to do business.”

College Station City Manager Bryan Woods says the new building will be an amazing asset to the city. Along with the increased efficiency it will provide for city employees, Woods says 1207 building that was the city’s first fire station will be renovated to house Visit College Station and its economic development department.

“The design of this building pays homage to our history and our heritage, creates new opportunities for our present, and provides growth for our future,” Woods said. “On top of all that, it has an incredible view across the street of the reason we are all here.”

City officials say the project was completed under budget and nearly four months ahead of schedule. The city’s first ever traditional seal was also unveiled. It’s displayed above the building’s front doors.

“It pays tribute to the Bush 4141 locomotive and our 41st president, Texas A&M University, Union Pacific, and our armed forces,” Woods said. “These elements say everything about College Station.”

After the ceremony, the public got its first opportunity to see inside. But there’s still plenty more additions to come to the space that’s designed to reflect College Station’s legacy.

“This is going to be for the residents and the visitors of the City of College Station,” Harvell said. “At some point in time, this is going to be a big plaza area out here, so we can have special events, people can get married here. We can have family reunions.”

The city is still getting settled inside the building, so Thursday’s council meeting will still be in the old building. City officials say they hope the first council meeting of 2022 will be the first one in the new city hall.

