College Station girls’ basketball rolls past Rudder 72-44

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team beat Rudder 72-44 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. Both in-town rivals are led by first-year head coaches, DeAnna Doles for College Station, and Karla Calhoun for Rudder.

The Lady Cougars jumped out to a fast lead. A three-pointer from Reese Vivaldi at the halftime buzzer gave the Lady Cougars a 48-26 advantage. Asani McGee scored early in the 3rd quarter for the Lady Rangers, but they were held to only one point for the rest of the quarter, trailing 67-29 heading into the 4th quarter. The Lady Rangers made a run in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough as College Station cruised to a 28 point victory.

College Station will hit the road to take on Magnolia West on Friday. Rudder will be home to host Katy Jordan on Friday.

