College Station girls’ basketball rolls past Rudder 72-44

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team beat Rudder 72-44 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. Both in-town rivals are led by first-year head coaches, DeAnna Doles for College Station, and Karla Calhoun for Rudder.

The Lady Cougars jumped out to a fast lead. A three-pointer from Reese Vivaldi at the halftime buzzer gave the Lady Cougars a 48-26 advantage. Asani McGee scored early in the 3rd quarter for the Lady Rangers, but they were held to only one point for the rest of the quarter, trailing 67-29 heading into the 4th quarter. The Lady Rangers made a run in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough as College Station cruised to a 28 point victory.

College Station will hit the road to take on Magnolia West on Friday. Rudder will be home to host Katy Jordan on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.