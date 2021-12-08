College Station ISD Education Foundation donates to school pantries

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There has been an increasing need for food and toiletries among College Station ISD students and their families. Approximately 5,320 students are considered at-risk for stability and may lack necessities, according to the College Station ISD. That’s 38% of the student population.

The College Station ISD Education Foundation donated $15,000 Tuesday to help eight secondary school food pantries and Chrissy’s Closet, a district-wide free store.

“We know that when kids are hungry, they don’t learn,” Ericka Mitchell, College Station ISD Education Foundation donor relations manager, said.

The schools getting donations include A&M Consolidated High School, College Station High School, A&M Consolidated Middle School, College Station Middle School, Wellborn Middle School, Cypress Grove Intermediate School, Oakwood Intermediate School and Pecan Trail Intermediate School. The schools will receive $1,100 and Chrissy’s Closet will receive $1,200.

How wonderful to see our friends from Cypress Grove Intermediate School today at the Education Foundation office! They... Posted by College Station ISD Education Foundation on Friday, December 3, 2021

Teresa Benden, director of the College Station ISD Education Foundation, said she’s excited to support the students and families in need.

“There’s just a lot of need right now in our community and so we just want to be able to support our school pantries that are giving the backpacks and the food for the weekends especially,” Benden said.

The foundation hasn’t donated much to the school pantries previously because of the support of the Brazos Valley Food Bank and other outside donors, according to Benden. With the pandemic causing a lack of donations at the food bank and other places, Benden said the foundation hopes to continue its support of students and families.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.