Consol girls’ basketball cruises to 62-27 victory over Magnolia

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ basketball team beat Magnolia 62-27 in a district 19-5A contest Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

Sarah Hathorne led all scorers with 20 points. After a slow start from both teams, the Lady Tigers led 10-5 after the first quarter. Consol was able to blow things open in the second quarter to seize a 27-10 lead at halftime. Consol in the second half to stay perfect in district play.

Consol will travel to the Aledo tournament this Thursday-Saturday.

