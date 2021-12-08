Cougars rally in the second half to win district opener against Rudder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars trailed Rudder 28-19 at the half, but rallied to beat the Rangers 55-51 to pick up their district opener at The Armory Tuesday night.

Willie Everline lead the Cougars with 17 points, while Jared Deverna added 9 including a big 3 pointer to tie the game at 37. Grayson Fowler tossed in 8, while Josh Piel, Jacob Larkin 5, and Joey Toussaint each tossed in 5 each.

Rudder got 14 points each from Ethan Meaux and Robert McGee while Jeremiah Johnson scored 9. Landon Heslip added 8. Kevin Holmes had 4 and Ty Mosley tossed in 2 to round out the scoring for the Rangers.

College Station (6-8)(1-0) will participate in the Taylor Tournament starting Thursday, while Rudder travels to Bastrop to take on the Bears on Saturday at 1:30.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.