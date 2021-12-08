Advertisement

Gas company reduces Navasota’s $1.36 million bill from February storm by 60%

An Austin Energy truck in Austin after a winter snowstorm hit Texas on Feb. 15, 2021.
An Austin Energy truck in Austin after a winter snowstorm hit Texas on Feb. 15, 2021.(Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota announced that after months of negotiations with Symmetry Energy Solutions, the $1.36 million bill for natural gas for February 2021 has been resolved.

Winter Storm Uri, which hit during a week in February, took out power all across the state and is responsible for the massive energy bills that were wracked up when the Texas power grid failed.

City officials say Symmetry agreed to significantly reduce the gas invoice by nearly 60%, saving the city nearly $800,000.

“Winter Storm Uri exorbitantly increased the price of natural gas charged by gas suppliers throughout the entire state of Texas during Winter Storm Uri. The City of Navasota, after extended negotiations with Symmetry, and considering the high cost of litigating the case, determined that resolving the gas invoice dispute in this manner is in the best interests of the citizens and local industry and businesses,” said Mayor Bert Miller.

