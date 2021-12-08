A holiday tradition: making tamales

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tamales are a holiday tradition for many Mexican American and Texas families. However, there is a reason why tamales are only served during Christmas time.

Hector Olivarez, Corporate Kitchen Director for Las Palapas, says a lot of work is required to create the delicious corn husk-wrapped dish.

“There is a lot of labor that goes behind putting a tamale together, so you want to make sure you have all of your ingredients first of all,” said Olivarez. “Each ingredient has its own process so you have to make sure that you start with your corn husk and then you start with your chili peppers and then you start with protein, your meat, and then last but not least your masa.”

Olivarez says his favorite part of making tamales is the actual assembling of the tamales because that’s when his family begins to tell stories at home.

“When we put them together obviously that’s when all the stories start coming up. You even have fun putting them all together with the masa. You start throwing masa around just to make it a little more of a party time hangout,” said Olivarez.

To learn how to assemble a tamale, view the video below.

If you don’t want to make tamales yourself, Las Palapas has you covered. The restaurant is currently selling tamales during the holidays.

Las Palapas has three tamales flavors: traditional pork, chicken poblano, and jalapeno bean and cheese.

You can order a single tamale, by the dozen, or in a package. Las Palapas recommends you order the tamales in advance if you would like a large order or tamales hot and ready.

Las Palapas is located at 701 Texas Ave in College Station. The restaurant’s phone number is (979) 234-0469.

Las Palapas tamales (Las Palapas)

