K9 helps stop drug trafficking attempt in Texas near Mexico border

EDINBURG, Texas (KBTX) - A drug-sniffing canine discovered approximately 12 pounds of cocaine hidden inside a vehicle Monday along Highway 281 in Hidalgo County near south Texas, according to authorities.

A report in MyRGV.com states the vehicle was stopped due to a traffic violation. Inside the vehicle were a female driver, a toddler, and cocaine stashed under a dog bed on the front passenger seat and in the rear panel of the vehicle. According to the report, the driver admitted trafficking the drugs to San Antonio.

The discovery was credited to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Asha, who began her duty with the agency in June 2017.

“This is why we do what we do, every single day. We cannot be okay idly sitting by, allowing these heinous crimes to happen. Period.”

K9 Asha was made possible through a grant from Brazos Valley-based K9s4COPs, an organization that works to gift law enforcement K9s to agencies across the nation.

“This is why we do what we do, every single day. We cannot be okay idly sitting by, allowing these heinous crimes to happen. Period. No child should ever be placed in such horrific environments,” said K9s4COPs founder Kristi Schiller.

The discovery is worth approximately half a million dollars in street value, said authorities.

K9s cost between $15,000-$45,000 per dog, and most agencies struggle when budgeting for the purchase and initial training of a K9.

K9s4COPs was founded in 2011 to bridge this gap and ensure that K9 cost never keeps an officer from having their K9 partner. K9s4COPs has given over 250 K9s that have confiscated over one billion dollars in contraband off the streets. Go here to find ways you can support K9s4COPs.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.