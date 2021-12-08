Made in the Brazos Valley: Twin Oaks Landfill shows the process behind their clean, green, local mulch

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - “The process of making mulch starts at the curb,” said Samantha Best, deputy director of Twin Oaks Landfill.

If residents “source-separate” the trash at the curb, meaning they separate the wood and brush material from the other waste, then Best says municipality pick-up services can drop that “clean, green woody material” at Twin Oaks Landfill for it to be processed into mulch.

“It’s not going to end up in the landfill,” Best said. “It could be shrub, pine trees, oak trees, crepe myrtle, anything.”

Then, once the material is dropped off at Twin Oaks, it goes through a grinding process, twice.

“Obviously, you can’t get a finer mulch with your first grinding,” Best said.

She explained that the woody material is initially ground with a 6-inch “minus screen” which chunks out pieces about six inches long. Then, the 6-inch material goes through the grinding process again with a 2-inch minus screen, leaving pieces about two inches long.

“We call it double-grinding, and you can definitely tell the difference,” said Best.

At that point, the process becomes decidedly hands-off.

“When we reach the 2-inch minus product, it sits for about four months to season,” Best said. “You just let it sit out in the elements for a little while, and it gets darker, a little bit more broken down, and it makes a really good product for your lawn.”

Finally, the product is ready to sell. How you take it home is up to you (and your vehicle).

“We sell it either in a bulk pick-up load, or for those people that want something convenient, we also put those in bags,” Best said.

The process really is that simple, Best says, while also being important to the community.

“We converted a little over 6,000 tons of clean, green material just last year into a beneficial product,” Best said. “You could say it’s locally grown and manufactured right here.”

