Man wanted on DWI charges in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers continues highlighting 40 unsolved cases as they mark 40 years of service in our community.

Fernando Saeb Chavez is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. Chavez is wanted for DWI and Bond Forfeiture and has been convicted of multiple DWIs in the past, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say his last known address was on Robertson Street in Bryan.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward if your information helps leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers will be increasing their reward by 40% and any tip that leads to an arrest during this 40 day period will also be increased.

