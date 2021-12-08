Advertisement

Many wonder about holiday travel with Omicron variant

Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan believes wearing a N95 mask in airports and on planes will give more protection.(WALB)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At least 19 states have detected at least one case of the Omicron variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Texas health officials identified the state’s first Omicron variant case Monday in Harris County.

“It is as transmissible as delta, maybe more, but what we don’t know is if it leads to severe disease,” Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County Health Authority, said.

There are many questions concerning Omicron and if it leads to severe disease or acts like the common cold, according to Sullivan. He believes vaccines and boosters remain the best defense. Sullivan also believes it’s important for kids to be vaccinated.

“The more our body is used to this virus or variants of this virus or cousins of this virus, however, you want to look at it, relatives of this virus mutations away, the better we’re protected against severe disease,” Sullivan said.

When it comes to holiday travel, Sullivan believes people should make arrangements based on their comfort level.

“Traveling through an airport or a plane, that’s a good time to mask up and to mask up with a N95 would be a better mask than just a cloth mask,” Sullivan said.

For those staying closer to home, Sullivan believes vigilance is key.

“One of the things that’s important to do is to look at community transmission and thankfully, right now, ours is low,” Sullivan said.

Whether vaccinated or not, Dr. Sullivan said it’s important to keep those most vulnerable in mind. That includes those who are immunocompromised, of advanced aged or have underlying conditions like heart disease or lung disease.

“I don’t think this is a shocker. We’re going to see variants like this to come, which I think is the more reason to ensure that we’re vaccinated,” Sullivan said.

