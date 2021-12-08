No. 18 women’s hoops preps for contest against Texas Southern

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 18 Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host Texas Southern at 7 p.m. Thursday inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies (8-1) continue their 2021-22 season as the best 3-point shooting team in the country, shooting 43.4% from deep with four Aggies shooting over 40%. Sydnee Roby is coming off a career performance, pouring in a career-high 16 points and going 5-of-6 from the field against No. 15 Texas. Aaliyah Patty hauled in a career-high 13 rebounds against the Longhorns, becoming the first Aggie to record 13-or-more rebounds since N’dea Jones registered 14 against Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

The Maroon & White are led by Kayla Wells who is averaging 16.3 points and 2.2 assists per game. Jordan Nixon is registering 15.0 points per contest and is leading the Southeastern Conference in 3-point field goal percentage (46.2%).

Longtime Aggie head coach Gary Blair is on the precipice of surpassing Shelby Metcalf for the most wins in A&M basketball history. The Dallas native holds a 438-171 record since his tenure in Aggieland began in 2003. With a win, he will break Metcalf’s 31-year-old record.

Led by former WNBA legend and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, the Tigers (0-4) return to Aggieland following a 5-10 season last year. Texas Southern is led by Ataiya Bridges who is averaging 10.3 points per contest.

This is the 13th all-time matchup between Texas A&M and Texas Southern, with the Aggies leading 9-3 in the series. Blair and Cooper-Dyke are knotted up at 1-1 versus one another over the course of their careers.

The matchup will be televised on SEC Network+ with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1150 AM/93.7 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Jason Cornelius on the call.

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season remain on sale. Tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

