Pearl Harbor survivor remembers attack, honors former President George Bush on 80th anniversary of event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Eighty years later, survivors still remember the deadly day at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked, causing the United States to enter World War II.

One of the few remaining survivors lives right here in the Brazos Valley.

Tuesday morning survivor Horace Hamilton was part of a special program at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

It was a solemn moment at President George Bush’s grave. Eighty years ago, Horace Hamilton was at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii serving in the Navy.

“What do I remember most about Pearl Harbor? Well, I remember most a lot of deaths of our people and destruction of our ships. It was a terrible waste of human life and of a destruction of our ships,” said Hamilton, a Caldwell resident and retried member of the U.S. Navy. He’d served as a Gunner’s Mate, 3rd Class.

Hamilton, 97, wants younger generations to learn about the war and the sacrifices made. Tuesday morning he was surrounded by family and friends listening closely to his memories. His ship, the USS Phoenix, avoided damage during the attack.

“I was there at the beginning, was there at the beginning of World War II at the attack. I stayed on that ship for four years after that, so I saw a lot of water,” Hamilton recalled.

“May I coin you? Yes, sir. Let me thank you for your service,” said Ellen Fuller as she gave Hamilton a challenge coin. Fuller is with Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley and helped organize the event.

“As you heard him say in his remarks: a lesson to learn to teach the future generations. This is the perfect venue. Mr. Hamilton also said he wanted to accept this in place on behalf of other World War II veterans like President Bush and Senator [Bob] Dole who passed away on Sunday. Very appropriate,” said Fuller.

President Bush also served in the Navy during World War II.

“President Bush was not at Pearl Harbor but also like Horace joined at a very early age. He was 18, joined 18 the earliest you could do it to be an aviator so they’re both a part of that ever dwindling number of those great Americans that were called to service,” said Warren Finch, George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Director.

It’s a call to service Horace hopes more people will consider choosing.

“I was glad that I was able to be in the service and do what I did. I regret that it happened. I just wished, I just wished that it hadn’t have happened,” said Hamilton.

It’s estimated that only about 75 survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack are still alive today, according to the organization Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack.

