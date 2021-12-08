Police: Status of suspect in active shooter situation at Killeen Mall still ‘unknown’

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police officers on Tuesday swarmed the Killeen Mall to respond to an active shooter situation that left one person wounded, led to an evacuation, and later a “shelter in place” order for employees and customers who remained inside the mall.

The status of the suspect late Tuesday was “unknown,” according to police. Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble described the suspect as a “white male” about six feet tall. The suspect was wearing a beanie and a hoodie, Kimble said.

Police released this surveillance image of the suspect in the active shooter situation at the Killeen Mall. (Photo obtained by Eric Franklin)

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but was reportedly in stable condition after being airlifted to a nearby hospital, Kimble said.

The incident at the mall located at located at 2100 S W S Young Drive was reported at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday. Police remained at the scene late Tuesday night to help store employees and other people still sheltering in place inside the mall.

“We have received phone calls from employees and patrons at the mall who are sheltering in place and we are systematically escorting them out safely,” Kimble said.

“We continue to evacuate the mall and we ask the community to stay clear from the area,” police said late Tuesday.

When asked if the shooting was a targeted or random incident, Kimble said he could not answer because the investigation was in its early stages.

At the time the “disturbance” was first reported, Killeen Police warned the community to stay away, but did not reveal they were responding to an active shooter situation.

“Our officers are currently working a situation at the Killeen Mall. We ask the community to please stay away from the area at this time. Again, PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THE KILLEEN MALL,” a police tweet stated.

When asked why the initial call went out as a “disturbance” and not an “active shooter situation,” Kimble said, “When these things happen, we get multiple phone calls. There were 20-30 phone calls with people saying different things.”

“There were probably people yelling and screaming and multiple calls were coming in and our dispatchers probably used that code of ‘disturbance’ just to get people started at the mall and then sorting through the calls,” the police chief said.

Kimble said all stores inside the mall were open at the time of the shooting. “It’s the holiday season and there are innocent people who are hurt and I’m asking you, if you know anything about this, please contact the Killeen Police Department so we can resolve this case,” the police chief said.

This is a developing story.

