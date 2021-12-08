Advertisement

Somerville man charged with sexually assaulting Bryan girl

Carnell Sanders, 26, is charged with reportedly sexually assaulting an underage girl that he knew in Bryan.(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Somerville man is charged with reportedly sexually assaulting an underage girl that he knew in Bryan.

According to Bryan police, Carnell Sanders, 26, picked the girl up after she left school and took her to a local motel last September. He is accused of giving the girl meth and then assaulting her. Court documents say this was part of a pattern of assault dating back several months.

Sanders was already in jail on several drug-related charges.

