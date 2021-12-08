Advertisement

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Earns Four ITA Individual Rankings

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, Az. – Texas A&M men’s tennis was represented by No. 74 Raphael Perot, No. 80 Luke Casper, No. 115 and the No. 35 duo of Schachter and Austin Abbrat in the latest iteration of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association singles and doubles rankings, released Wednesday.

Wednesday’s ranking was the first of Raphael Perot and Luke Casper’s collegiate career while Schachter has consistently been among the top-125 for the last two seasons. Schachter and Abbrat appeared for the first time as a duo in the doubles rankings, each of them have earned a ranking previously as a part of different doubles pairings.

