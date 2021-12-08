United Way of the Brazos Valley hosting Jingle Book Bash to promote literacy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United Way of the Brazos Valley is gearing up for its annual Jingle Book Bash. The book bash is one of many early literacy programs the organization offers.

A study from the nonprofit Every Child Reads shows children that engage in reading 20 minutes a day are likely to score better than 90% of their peers on standardized tests. That same study shows that children who read at least 20 minutes a day are exposed to almost 2 million words per year.

Officials with the United Way of the Brazos Valley say the free book giveaways help encourage the love of reading and provide access to books during the holiday seasons.

“We want to start early in encouraging parents to interact with their children both through reading and even rhyming or anything around vocabulary in helping kids understand,” said Peggi Goss, Vice President Community Impact for the United Way of the Brazos Valley.”

“We think books are the first place where a parent can start reading to their children and really advance their potential success in education,” said Goss.

Upcoming book bash events will be held Friday, Dec. 10 in Downtown Caldwell during Christmas in the Square from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and 18 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Post Oak Mall in College Station near the former Macy’s location.

Book Bash uses new and gently used donated books for this event. If you have books you wish to donate, you can drop off donations at the offices of the United Way of the Brazos Valley located at 1716 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 155Bryan, TX 77802 between the hours of 9 am- 5 pm.

For more information on the book drive, you can contact Peggi Goss at 979–696-4483 x. 113.

United Way of the Brazos Valley fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. Join the fight today at https://t.co/Bma7C1a50B. #LiveUnited #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/WQMk5zoVRK — United Way BV (@UnitedWayBV) November 30, 2021

