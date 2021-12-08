Victoria Avenue closed after vehicle crashed into backyard
Westbound Victoria Avenue is currently closed to traffic
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Etonbury Avenue and Victoria Avenue.
One of the vehicle’s crashed through a fence and into the backyard of a house. Police have not confirmed any injuries at this time.
Westbound Victoria is currently closed to traffic, motorists should avoid the area.
