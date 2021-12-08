Advertisement

Victoria Avenue closed after vehicle crashed into backyard

Westbound Victoria Avenue is currently closed to traffic
Westbound Victoria is currently closed to traffic
Westbound Victoria is currently closed to traffic
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Etonbury Avenue and Victoria Avenue.

One of the vehicle’s crashed through a fence and into the backyard of a house. Police have not confirmed any injuries at this time.

Westbound Victoria is currently closed to traffic, motorists should avoid the area.

