Weather whiplash continues into the weekend

Alrighty, time to saddle up and get ready for a pretty wild next several days of weather! After a BEAUTIFUL Wednesday (high of 75) things turn warm and humid to finish the week. While we load up on the gulf moisture, morning lows settle around 60 and then to about 70 by Friday. Each afternoon brings highs in the low/mid 80s, flirting with and potentially even shattering record highs, especially Friday.

Friday night another strong cold front arrives with a chance for a few showers, and an outside chance that we find some thunderstorms. Like earlier this week, this will be a largely conditional strong storm chance, but one that we’ll keep an eye on for you as we begin (or likely sleep through) our early weekend plans. We wake to the low 50s Saturday morning and only top off in the upper 50s (at best) with a strong north wind blowing all day. In the shadows of record warmth a few days before, morning 30s are expected as we kick off the day Sunday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 75. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 62. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Scattered clouds. High: 81. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog possible. Low: 70. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

