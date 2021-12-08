What to know before the Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year, and that means, it’s almost time for the Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade! On Thursday, Dec. 9, the streets of Downtown Bryan will be filled with magical Christmas floats. Santa Claus will even be getting in on the fun!

We want to make this experience as enjoyable and stress-free as possible for you, so we reached out to Destination Bryan and had them walk us through all of the details you need to know to make it the best night ever!

Although the evening’s festivities begin at 6 p.m., the official start time of the parade is 6:30 p.m. Floats will start at Casa Rodriguez, turn onto Main Street at Papa Perez, and finish at Blackwater Draw Brewery. You are encouraged to arrive early because parking might be tough. This is the only parade happening this year, and Destination Bryan is expecting thousands of attendees. Pay close attention to the map below. It outlines both the parade route (in green) and street closures (in red) starting at 4 p.m. the evening of the event:

This map outlines the parade route and street closures. (Destination Bryan)

Free parking options include side streets near the downtown area that are NOT closed for the parade route and the city, county, and Bryan Police Department parking lots. Those lots are located at Bryan City Hall, the County Administration Building, and, of course, the Bryan Police Department on East 29th Street. You can also pay to park at the Roy Kelly parking garage. Special event rates may apply. You can check the website for more details.

*Handicap parking is available on 26th Street between Texas Avenue and the railroad tracks near The Palace Theater, and the block on 26th Street between RX Pizza and the federal building.

Grab a spot to watch the parade anywhere along Bryan Avenue or Main Street and Abigail Noel from Destination Bryan guarantees that, “all of the floats will pass by you. You will not miss a single one.”

This year’s theme is “Holidays Around The World” and floats with the best interpretation and decorations will be awarded prizes! Plus, there will be Christmas carolers singing your favorite holiday tunes in front of The Palace Theater, RX Pizza, and the Carnegie Library. There will also be free hot chocolate near the start of the parade route in front of Casa Rodriguez.

There is also a very special surprise for everyone who attends the parade, but we won’t give anything away. You’ll have to see for yourself.

If you can’t make it to the parade, don’t worry. KBTX will be recording the parade to be played at a later date in December!

For more details about the event, watch the full interview with Abigail Noel below:

