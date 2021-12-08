Advertisement

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley hosts career open house

The labor market still has lots of openings, but unemployment is low in the Brazos Valley.
Wednesday's job fair included businesses like restaurants, to childcare.
Wednesday's job fair included businesses like restaurants, to childcare.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley hosted a special career open house Wednesday. Right now a number of industries are still looking for potential employees.

Information from the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center indicates the employment rate improved to 4.1% in September. Companies at the event included the childcare sector with local daycares and preschools to the food industry with Dairy Queen.

“Right now it’s a job seekers market, so there’s plenty of opportunities that you might have done something before that you want to try and you never had the wherewithal to do, now’s your chance. Hope in there,” said Nathaniel Muir, Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley Business Services Manager.

Their next career fair will be Jan. 19 at the Lincoln Center in College Station. The theme will be Dream Works in Action.

Workforce Solutions has career finding options and services at 3991 East 29th Street in Bryan.

