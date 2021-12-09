Brazos Valley Council of Governments working on donations for area senior citizens for Christmas holiday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During this time of year local groups are making sure seniors are taken care of during the Christmas season.

Right now you can still adopt a senior citizen from the Christmas Tree at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments at 3991 East 29th Street in Bryan.

They still have around 300 people they need donations for. These are residents who live in assisted living and nursing homes that have limited contact with friends and family during the holiday season.

”We are always taking donations for the seniors. A lot of the seniors just need some basic items, so anything from t-shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirts, pajamas, muumuus to lotion, any of those items, they really appreciate,” said Madison Thomas White, who heads up the Brazos Valley Council of Governments Senior Christmas Charity

Those items need to be collected by Dec. 14. If you’d like to adopt or donate items you can stop by their offices during business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. They have more than 1,300 seniors they are helping.

We have more details about the program here.

