Bryan ISD, Bryan police investigating social media threats against high schools

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD and Bryan police are investigating a series of threats on social media against Bryan and Rudder high schools.

The district confirmed Wednesday evening they were aware of threats being circulated on SnapChat. KBTX was sent two screen shots of the threats. One shows a threat written on what appears to be the wall of a bathroom stall. The other is a series of text boxes over a part of a person’s face. Both images reference a shooting that could occur Thursday.

District officials were working on a phone call set to go to parents Wednesday evening. The district said they are communicating with staff at both schools and reviewing safety and security procedures. There will also be extra law enforcement at both campuses Thursday.

No information about where the threats originated has been released yet.

