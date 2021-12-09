Bryan teacher placed on leave pending investigation of classroom incident

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A staff member at SFA Middle School in Bryan is on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a classroom incident involving a student.

It occurred on Tuesday, November 16th, during an art class, and was recorded by several students on their cell phones.

Four of those videos have been shared with KBTX and each shows an instructor who appears to be visibly upset while shouting at a 13-year-old eight-grade student.

“Stop it! Sit down. Sit down right now! I’ve had it up to here with you man,” the teacher is heard shouting on the video. “I’m losing my mind about the stupid stuff. I’m losing my mind.”

The student’s mother, who asked that we not reveal her name nor her son’s name, tells News 3′s Rusty Surette her son was disrupting class that day and the teacher phoned her that evening to inform her of what happened.

“He told me he lost his temper and said he shouted at my son because he was being disruptive in class and I appreciated him reaching out and letting me know,” said the mother. “However, he didn’t say anything about hitting my child.”

The mother tells KBTX it wasn’t until the next day that she learned the teacher allegedly struck her son during the altercation.

In one of the videos shared with KBTX, it does appear that the teacher does make contact with the student’s back while shouting. After the student is seated, the instructor goes on to yell, “Every day in here you do nothing but jerk around during the entire period acting like a fool. I know you think it’s funny I’m losing my voice but you know what, it’s not funny. This is not funny. You are way too old to be acting like this.”

The student’s mother said the teacher eventually told the rest of the class to put away their phones and alleges that the teacher struck her son a second time.

“I haven’t seen video of the second time he was hit, but this is unacceptable behavior,” said the mom. “I want him to be out of the school district. If you can’t control yourself, you shouldn’t be in that situation, to begin with.”

A spokesman for the Bryan school district tells KBTX that the teacher was placed on leave and is doing a thorough internal investigation into the incident, but couldn’t comment further due to it being an active investigation.

The Bryan Police Department confirms an injury to a child report was filed following the incident and the case remains active and open.

The student’s mother tells KBTX that other students who witnessed the event were asked to provide written statements to the school district explaining what happened.

She also expressed disappointment that the investigation was taking this long and said it wasn’t until Monday before she received a call from the principal providing a status update on the investigation.

Editor’s note: KBTX is not naming the instructor at this time because the school district has not confirmed his name, nor has he been terminated from his job, nor has been arrested or charged with any crime. We are not sharing videos of the incident because KBTX has not obtained legal copies from the owners of the videos nor permission from the owners to share them.

