College Station city council early voting remains steady

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station will soon know who will assume the College Station city council place 6 seat. Early voting has been steady and is nearing 1,000 votes, according to Ian Whittenton, College Station’s deputy city secretary.

“We’re just about across the finish line and we need you to get out and vote and I know that it’s tough, it’s a single item ballot and only a couple of places to do it,” David Levine, College Station city council place 6 candidate, said.

Levine, who’s running again incumbent Dennis Maloney, said it’s time for a change and wants to tackle the city’s spending.

“My whole viewpoint is to look at the city how it really is,” Levine said. “It’s a quarter-billion-dollar business, and it needs to be run that way. It’s not a glorified HOA.”

Maloney said he’s prepared for the outcome, win or lose.

“If I get re-elected, I’ll do what I always did,” Maloney said. “Every one of my votes is based on ‘does this make College Station a better place to live’ and if it does, I vote for it and if it doesn’t, I vote against it.”

Maloney said one of the first items on his agenda, if re-elected, would be to advocate for a community center.

“Moms and dads at a very minimal cost be able to come enjoy some state-of-the-art recreation facilities and, for the most part, be free,” Maloney said.

Both Levine and Maloney are excited to see the election come to a close and encourage the community to vote.

Early voting ends Friday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. and election day is Tuesday, Dec. 14. More information about where to vote can be found here.

