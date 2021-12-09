Advertisement

Cougars gearing up for semifinal showdown with Mansfield Summit

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The high school football playoffs crank back up Friday night and in Class 5A Division I the College Station Cougars (14-0) will take on Mansfield Summit (11-3) in the state semifinals at Midway High School’s Panther Stadium in Hewitt.

The Cougars are the only unbeaten team left in the 5A D-1 Final Four. Their unbeaten record is impressive, but head coach Steve Huff thinks what is impressive about the matchup is Mansfield Summit talent across the board. While they may have suffered a trio of losses during the regular season when you see their speed on the field their record doesn’t matter.

“They are very athletic. Run well at all positions. They are good size but again you see a team that is well-coached and they fly around,” said Huff. “I’ve talked about this for the past weeks, it’s not like you don’t know where they’re going to be and you have to go block him and that is a difficult task for everybody is going and getting after them and blocking them.,” concluded Huff.

The Cougars upended defending state champion Denton Ryan last week 26-21 in their closest game of the season. Friday’s game kicks off at 7 pm.

