Early weekend cold front brings a brief window of relief from the December warmth

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tired of the warm weather yet, Brazos Valley? As of the latest 8 - 14 day temperature outlook released by the Climate Prediction Center, the eastern two-thirds of the lower 48 are still slated to experience warmer than average temperatures in the days leading up to the Christmas holiday. While that does include the Brazos Valley, a brief cooldown is expected this weekend as a cold front moves through southeast Texas.

FRIDAY

Before the front can get here, another unseasonably warm day is in store Friday from start to finish. In fact, the warmest low temperature on record for a December 10th -- 66° in 1889 -- will likely be broken Friday morning with a forecast low of only 70° in Bryan-College Station. The only real way that record may hold: if the incoming weekend cold front arrives early, ahead of 12am Saturday. However, the odds of that happening are low at this time.

Mostly cloudy skies, warm and breezy conditions look to be theme of the day Friday. (KBTX)

After Friday’s warm and muggy start, another warmer than average afternoon is expected with highs in the low 80s and a breezy south wind, gusting upwards of 30 mph+ at times.

EARLY WEEKEND COLD FRONT

Eyes will turn up to the north Friday evening as the cold front starts to make its way into North Texas. The boundary looks to approach our northern counties around midnight, pushing southward and through the Brazos Valley before the sun comes up Saturday morning. As it does so, a broken line of rain and thunderstorms is expected to develop along and ahead of the front, generally moving across the area in the midnight - 5 am timeframe.

While the overall threat for strong / severe storms is low, we’ll still need to monitor for an isolated storm to become strong / briefly severe with an iso. strong wind / brief spin-up concern not completely ruled out.

Cold front arrives between midnight & 5am SATURDAY -- likely going to kick up some rain across the Brazos Valley



As the activity pushes southward, attention will then turn to a gusty north wind that filters in behind the front, ushering in cooler air that will set us up for a more holiday-like feel this weekend.

After a couple days with 80° highs -- a BIG change blows into the Brazos Valley this weekend.



Highs will likely sit in the upper 50s/low 60s each weekend day with a cold start to Sunday in store as morning lows dip into the 30s -- chilly conditions for those running in the BCS marathon!

Enjoy it while it’s here -- temperatures look to quickly rebound into the 70s for the better part of next week.

