Franklin to face Waskom in State Semifinal game

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team will take on Waskom Friday night in a Class 3A Division 2 State Semifinal game. This is the second straight year the Lions and Wildcats have met in the State Semifinals.

Through four playoff games this year Franklin has outscored their opponents 259-13. In the last two games of the post season the Lions have shut out Riesel and Poth. Franklin is on a roll at the right time of the season. “I think practices have been super intense,” said Franklin linebacker and kicker Seth Shamblin. “The coaches have been going hard on us and we’ve taken it and we’ve come back to the games and just been fired up and ready to go every single time.”

Franklin has made games look easy in the post season but anyone who follows Texas high school football knows playoff games are anything but easy. The Lions have been locked in since the regular season ended. “We know we’re a good team. We’ve known it all year we just had to execute,” said Franklin tight end and defensive lineman Braden Smith. “Execution is all we’ve had to do, put the points on the board and let our defense go to work.”

Waskom is the last team standing between the Lions and a second straight trip to the State Championship game. The Wildcats are big up front like Poth was a week ago but Franklin was up to that challenge beating the Pirates 66-0. “Last Friday night when we played Poth there were two things I noticed. It was one of the best executed games I have ever been a part of and then our kids vicious mindset was unbelievable across the board,” said Franklin head coach Mark Fannin. “I looked at our kids right before kickoff right on the sideline and I could almost see red in their eyes of how locked in and how zoned in and how ready they were and if we go out with that same vicious mindset this week we should be okay.”

Franklin and Waskom will kick-off at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

