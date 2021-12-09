Advertisement

Franklin one win away from return trip to State Championship game

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second straight season the Franklin football team will face Waskom in the Class 3A Division 2 state semifinals. Last year the Lions beat the Wildcats 14-13.

This year Franklin has rolled through the first four rounds of the playoffs. The Lions has piled up a total of 259 points in the post season. Franklin has shut out Riesel and Poth in the last two playoff games.

To get a fifth post season win this year and advance to the State Championship game on December 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington the Lions will have to play well against a Waskom team that is 13-1 this season. Franklin tight end/defensive lineman Braden Smith said, “We have to control the line of scrimmage first things first. If we can get those guys moved and get our backs to the second level we’ve got some backs that will go make plays.” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin added, “We’re going to have to play sound football. We can not have any turnovers, we have to limit turnovers and limit penalties.”

Franklin and Waskom are scheduled to kick-off at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

