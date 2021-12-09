From the Ground Up: Past lessons crucial in moving forward

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “It’s not a short term, one year at a time deal. When you’ve got cows, they don’t calve until they’re 2 years old, don’t come into full production until they’re 3, then that calf is nine months in the cow, then it comes out, and you’re 9, 10, 12 months before you’re selling it,” says Bobby Kurten, a rancher in Brazos County.

Reflecting on years past, some seem to blur together. Others, like 2011, stick out.

“It got so stinkin’ dry, we had planning for years and developing the heard, all the sudden that year we didn’t have enough grass to sustain what we had. We ended up selling off a bunch of those cattle that we had had for 4-5 years. It really did cost us a lot of money.”

Though we haven’t seen a drought like that in a long time, ranchers need to be prepared. Even when it’s warmer and drier than expected, the right ingredients can come together.

“Getting rain at the right time, is a lot more important than getting it all at once. If we could spread it out, which we can’t do, we just rely on mother nature to take care of it,” Kurten says.

In a multi-year business, even one year can bring multiple hazards. Kyle Kacal, who also ranches in Brazos County, says he won’t forget 2021 any time soon.

“We saw that in the snowstorm, that there were some empty shelves, and that scared people a little bit, and they started doing some research. let’s hope that we don’t see that again,” says Kacal.

“Know this, farmers and ranchers will do everything in their power to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

