League-Best five Aggies named to Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC Team
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M was represented by a league-leading five players on the 2021 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Football Team, announced Thursday by the league office. The team was voted on by the SEC’s head coaches.
Texas A&M was represented by defensive back Tyreek Chappell, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II, offensive lineman Bryce Foster and defensive lineman Shemar Turner. The five honorees were the most by A&M since the 2018 season when Aggies claimed six places on the all-freshman team (JaShaun Corbin – RB, AP, RS; Bobby Brown – DL; Tyree Johnson – DL; Seth Small – K).
2021 SEC All-Freshman Team
Offense
QB
Anthony Richardson, Florida
RB
Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR
Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Malik Nabers, LSU
TE
Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL
Broderick Jones, Georgia
Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M
Eli Acker, Ole Miss
Tyshawn Wannamaker, South Carolina
C
Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
AP
Juju McDowell, South Carolina
Defense
DL
Maason Smith, LSU
Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
Mekhi Wingo, Missouri
Alex Huntley, South Carolina
LB
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
DB
Kelee Ringo, Georgia
Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Tysheem Johnson, Ole Miss
Special Teams
PK
Cam Little, Arkansas
P
Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida
RS
Juju McDowell, South Carolina*
JoJo Earle, Alabama*
(* - Ties)
