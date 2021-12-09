League-Best five Aggies named to Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC Team

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M was represented by a league-leading five players on the 2021 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Football Team, announced Thursday by the league office. The team was voted on by the SEC’s head coaches.

Texas A&M was represented by defensive back Tyreek Chappell, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II, offensive lineman Bryce Foster and defensive lineman Shemar Turner. The five honorees were the most by A&M since the 2018 season when Aggies claimed six places on the all-freshman team (JaShaun Corbin – RB, AP, RS; Bobby Brown – DL; Tyree Johnson – DL; Seth Small – K).

2021 SEC All-Freshman Team

Offense

QB

Anthony Richardson, Florida

RB

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Malik Nabers, LSU

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL

Broderick Jones, Georgia

Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M

Eli Acker, Ole Miss

Tyshawn Wannamaker, South Carolina

C

Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

AP

Juju McDowell, South Carolina

Defense

DL

Maason Smith, LSU

Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

Mekhi Wingo, Missouri

Alex Huntley, South Carolina

LB

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

DB

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Tysheem Johnson, Ole Miss

Special Teams

PK

Cam Little, Arkansas

P

Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida

RS

Juju McDowell, South Carolina*

JoJo Earle, Alabama*

(* - Ties)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.