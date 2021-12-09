A look at illnesses medical clinics are seeing this holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Area doctor offices are seeing their share of illnesses this holiday season. While COVID-19 numbers have declined, flu cases are climbing.

The Brazos County Health District is also tracking the flu, they’re expecting those cases to be higher this season than last winter.

“We are seeing that this year our flu numbers are higher compared to last year’s, so in October we had 489 cases and this past November we had 732 cases. This is considerably higher than the year past but of course people were much more vigilant,” said Mary Parrish, with the Brazos County Health District.

Integrity Urgent Care has seen their wait times go up recently.

“Especially when we are in these peak seasons our wait times do tend to get pretty extended and not just us, the emergency rooms the clinics and other urgent cares in town see it,” said Holly Kleypas, a nurse practitioner at Integrity Urgent Care.

“We see our typical winter illnesses that we’ve had a lot of upper respiratory, your cough congestion, but we also are seeing an increase in flu and so over the past three of four weeks we’ve seen a pretty good trend since Thanksgiving of having more flu,” she said.

Across town at the St. Joseph Health Clinic on 29th Street in Bryan, Dr. Jennifer Culver says it’s important to stay home and away from gatherings if you are feeling sick.

“Lately we have been seeing more cases of just routine upper respiratory infections. Most of the COVID cases seem to be decreasing. We’ve seen a a few cases of Type A flu,” said Culver. “Making sure you’re taking your healthy vitamins, plenty of Vitamin C and Vitamin D are good ideas as well.”

The Brazos County Health District offers free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations during the week with no appointment needed.

