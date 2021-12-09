Made in the Brazos Valley: How the BEE Community makes great stocking stuffers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can find the BEE Community on Old College Road near J. Cody’s and Chicken Oil. There are a lot of products to buy, from dog treats to soaps, but the store is about so much more than that.

“The artisans, adults with disabilities, work here and become experts in their craft through making a wide variety of products,” said Taylor Ellerbrock, the BEE Community’s executive director. “So up to 80 to 90% of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities are unemployed, so the community exists to combat this unemployment crisis through providing meaningful work and a place of belonging.”

Right now there are 17 artisans working at the community. For some, working here is the whole goal. For others, the idea is to take the skills they learn and transition into the community.

You can shop online or at their retail store at 3829 Old College Road in Bryan. They are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

