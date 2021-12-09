Madison County community rallying behind wife of sheriff deputy battling stage 4 cancer

FLYNN, Texas (KBTX) - If you ask anyone about Kathryn Klingle, they’ll tell you she’s dedicated her life to helping others. In November, the mom of four and grandmother of seven was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. To further her mission of caring for her community, she recently became a medical assistant so she could meet the needs of others.

Now Kathryn and her family are the ones standing in need. Her husband Curtis has served the Madison County community as a sheriff’s deputy for the last seven years and the state of Texas for 31 years as a peace officer.

In a statement from Kathryn while in the hospital back in November, she detailed how she’s leaning on her faith as she faces her medical challenges.

“I was in the hospital chapel praying and I thanked God for this cancer. I can thank him because I already see that He is using it for good. I can see reconciliation in my family because of it, and that lives are being touched. Who knows what more He is going to do with it.”

The community is organizing a fundraiser for the family to help with Kathryn’s medical, travel and other expenses they will incur as she goes back and forth for treatment. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support the family.

The “Cruise for Kathryn” event will be held Sunday starting at 10 a.m. Participants will bring out their motorcycles, classic cars, and trucks and travel from the Normangee City Park to the Flynn Volunteer Fire Department. After the cruise, BBQ lunch will be sold by Annie Mae’s BBQ. Entry to ride in the Cruise for Kathryn is $10.

