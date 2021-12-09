Man wanted on multiple theft charges in Brazos County now in custody

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Crime Stoppers continues highlighting 40 unsolved cases as they mark 40 years of service in our community.

Ralph Deandre Ballard was one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted, but is now currently in police custody. Ballard was wanted for theft of property over $2,500 with multiple convictions, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Ralph Deandre Ballard is wanted for Theft of Property over $2500 with multiple previous convictions out of Brazos County. His last known address was on Southwest Parkway in College Station. If anyone has information on this case please contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/R6FG2TOhSn — Brazos County Crime Stoppers (@BrazosCountyCS) December 9, 2021

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward if your information helps leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers will be increasing their reward by 40% and any tip that leads to an arrest during this 40 day period will also be increased.

