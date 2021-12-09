Advertisement

Man wanted on multiple theft charges in Brazos County now in custody

Ralph Ballard has a warrant for theft of property in Brazos County with multiple convictions.
Ralph Ballard has a warrant for theft of property in Brazos County with multiple convictions.(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Falls
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Crime Stoppers continues highlighting 40 unsolved cases as they mark 40 years of service in our community.

Ralph Deandre Ballard was one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted, but is now currently in police custody. Ballard was wanted for theft of property over $2,500 with multiple convictions, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward if your information helps leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers will be increasing their reward by 40% and any tip that leads to an arrest during this 40 day period will also be increased.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan PD: Investigation shows Bryan ISD social media threats are hoaxes
FILE PHOTO: SFA MIddle School in Bryan.
Bryan teacher placed on leave pending investigation of classroom incident
Carnell Sanders, 26, is charged with reportedly sexually assaulting an underage girl that he...
Somerville man charged with sexually assaulting Bryan girl
Westbound Victoria is currently closed to traffic
Victoria Avenue closed after vehicle crashed into backyard
Caldwell ISD teacher and JV basketball coach Ryan Hooper was killed in a car accident on...
Community mourns loss of Caldwell ISD coach who “took the time to make kids feel important”

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 12/9
Thursday Evening Weather Update 12/9
Medical Exam Room (Source: KAIT)
State judge declares Texas abortion law unconstitutional — but does not stop it from being enforced
Area medical clinics are seeing flu activity go up.
A look at illnesses medical clinics are seeing this holiday season
An early weekend cold front will bring cooler conditions to the Brazos Valley through the...
Early weekend cold front brings a brief window of relief from the December warmth