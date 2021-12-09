No injuries after car runs off road, catches fire in Grimes County
The Grimes County Sheriff says the vehicle ran off the road for some reason.
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola Firefighters responded to a major accident near Iola early Wednesday morning.
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell tells us a man driving a car ran off the road and hit a fence. After the crash the car caught fire and had to be put out by firefighters. The accident happened south of Iola on FM 244 at Jubilee Trail around 6:30 a.m.
Sheriff Sowell said the man wasn’t injured.
