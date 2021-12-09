Advertisement

No injuries after car runs off road, catches fire in Grimes County

The Grimes County Sheriff says the vehicle ran off the road for some reason.
Iola Volunteer Firefighters responded to a major accident Wednesday morning.
Iola Volunteer Firefighters responded to a major accident Wednesday morning.(Iola Volunteer Fire Department)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola Firefighters responded to a major accident near Iola early Wednesday morning.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell tells us a man driving a car ran off the road and hit a fence. After the crash the car caught fire and had to be put out by firefighters. The accident happened south of Iola on FM 244 at Jubilee Trail around 6:30 a.m.

Sheriff Sowell said the man wasn’t injured.

