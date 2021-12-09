No injuries after car runs off road, catches fire in Grimes County

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola Firefighters responded to a major accident near Iola early Wednesday morning.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell tells us a man driving a car ran off the road and hit a fence. After the crash the car caught fire and had to be put out by firefighters. The accident happened south of Iola on FM 244 at Jubilee Trail around 6:30 a.m.

Sheriff Sowell said the man wasn’t injured.

Iola Volunteer Firefighters responded to a crash early Wednesday morning. (Iola Volunteer Fire Department)

