Nonprofit Hornets Helping Hornets holds holiday gift exchange Wednesday

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Caldwell nonprofit called Hornets Helping Hornets held its holiday gift exchange in the high school’s new gym Wednesday morning.

It’s main mission is to help Caldwell ISD students throughout the year with things like new backpacks or coats. One of their biggest events is at Christmastime when they provide gifts for those students.

They’ve received donations and done shopping from student wish lists to make it all possible.

”We’ve been collecting those, housing them in a room up at the high school,” Caldwell High School Counselor Ashley Zboril said, referring to the gifts the organization has amassed. “Today, we got to wheel them all down to our new gym and had parents drive through and get those picked up so that they can get them wrapped and get them ready for Christmastime.”

Zboril says Hornets Helping Hornets served about 32 families this year that included students’ families across all four of Caldwell’s campuses.

“We know the holidays are a wonderful time, but we know it can also be very stressful,” Zboril said. “We’ve had parents who have struggled in the past wanting to provide things for their students, but times may be tough. This program has really allowed for us to take some of that stress and some of that burden off them and make sure that all these kids go home for their Christmas vacation and have a fun surprise waiting for them.”

Hornets Helping Hornets is a community effort that’s led by the school counselors on each Caldwell campus. They get a lot of help from churches and other community organizations to do their work and achieve their goals.

“There are great organizations out there that you can give to, but there are a lot of people who want to keep it right here at home,” Zboril said. “They want to know that the money they’re donating and giving can help those in our own community. With Hornets Helping Hornets, we’ve been able to really find a place where people can donate money and make sure it’s going right back into the homes of their school kids.”

