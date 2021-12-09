Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card- December 9, 2021

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card(Restaurant Report Card)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: SFA MIddle School in Bryan.
Bryan teacher placed on leave pending investigation of classroom incident
Bryan ISD: No new threats against schools, students to continue school day
Carnell Sanders, 26, is charged with reportedly sexually assaulting an underage girl that he...
Somerville man charged with sexually assaulting Bryan girl
Westbound Victoria is currently closed to traffic
Victoria Avenue closed after vehicle crashed into backyard
Caldwell ISD teacher and JV basketball coach Ryan Hooper was killed in a car accident on...
Community mourns loss of Caldwell ISD coach who “took the time to make kids feel important”

Latest News

Bryan ISD: No new threats against schools, students to continue school day
Curtis and Kathryn Klingle
Community rallying behind wife of sheriff deputy battling stage 4 cancer
Spirit Ice Arena Ice Show
Skate into the holidays with Spirit Ice Arena
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 12/9
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 12/9