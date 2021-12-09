Advertisement

Skate into the holidays with Spirit Ice Arena

The theme of this year’s ice show is “A Texas-sized Christmas, Y’all!”
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Spirit Ice Arena is celebrating the holidays with its 16th Annual Spirit of Christmas Ice Show & Skate with Santa weekend event.

From beginners to Team USA hopefuls, the three-day weekend showcase will feature over 50 skaters of all ages and skill levels.

Spirit Ice Arena Senior Coach, Kallie Williams says the audience will see a lot of creativity and a variety of choreography during the show.

“Every routine is just so unique in itself because all of the skaters have different skating styles and different choreographic styles and it’s very cool to watch,” said Williams.

Williams adds the audience will get to see everything from solos to ice dancing to group dances.

Performances will be held on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.

Following the Ice show, the audience will get the chance to get on the ice and skate with the cast and Santa.

Spirit Ice Arena is located at 400 Holleman Drive East in College Station.

