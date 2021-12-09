Spring-like warmth could topple 130+ year old weather record Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Wednesday (December 8th), Bryan-College Station has experienced the second-warmest start to December, over the past 70 years. Since records began at Easterwood Airport, the only year warmer than 2021 is 2012 by 0.5°. The current average temperature for the month checks in at 66.3° -- 11.2° above the 30-year-average that acts as the baseline for weather in the Brazos Valley. Judging by the forecast, this month will continue to be a contender for one of the warmest Decembers the Brazos Valley has ever experienced.

Spring-like warmth ends the week

Temperatures are expected to run anywhere from 15° to 25° above average Thursday and Friday, on both sides of the clock.

Forecast temperatures versus the average over the next three days (KBTX)

The largest difference of expectation versus reality will come Friday morning when the anticipated low temperature for the day starts some 25°+ above the average for early December. A forecast low of 70° is exceptionally higher than the average low of 44°. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s are not uncommon, but still decently rare for this time of the year. In fact, temperatures over this 48 hour period will challenge some of the warmest ever in Bryan-College Station’s recorded history.

Over 130 years of weather history in the Brazos Valley could be erased Friday

The official forecast high for Thursday is 82°. The record high for the day is 83°, set 14 years ago in 2007. While that record will wobble, in theory, it should hold in the books for another year. However, should sunshine break out of morning overcast a few hours earlier than anticipated, that record could be tied or broken.

The forecast high for Friday afternoon is 83°. The record high for the day is 87° set 132 years ago in 1889. That record is safe of any sort of challenge. However, the “record low max” -- aka the warmest low temperature on record -- also belongs to 1889, written in the books at 66°. Since record-keeping began in College Station, there has never been a warmer low temperature on the 10th day of December. That is very likely going to change with an expected low of only 70° Friday morning. The only way that record may hold: if the incoming weekend cold front arrives early, ahead of 12am Saturday. However, the odds of that happening are very low, at this time.

A 130-year-old record for warmth is expected to come to an end Friday morning (KBTX)

Speaking of a cold front

Chilly air is back in place for the Brazos Valley as the day begins Saturday. After a quick round of rain and a few thunder rumbles, a brisk north wind is expected to take over between 1 am and 4 am Saturday. Thermometers are expected to fall to the low 50s by mid-Saturday morning on occasional wind gusts to 40mph. A bit of sunshine may help rebound the day to the upper 50s and low 60s. Regardless a 20° - 25°+ drop in temperatures (compared to Friday) will have folks reaching for jackets as they step out to weekend plans. Low temperatures Sunday morning are expected to drop as low as the upper 30s and low 40s.

Forecast highs over the next 10 days generally favor significantly above average temperatures (KBTX)

Do not get comfortable in this returning December air. It will not last. Well above-average temperatures return and control the final, official week of fall.

