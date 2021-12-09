Substance abuse experts raise awareness of seasonal affective disorder, offer drug, alcohol-free event to celebrate holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For many, the holiday season is the most festive time of the year, but for those recovering from alcohol or substance abuse, this time of year can bring feelings of mixed emotions.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, about 5% of the U.S. population experiences seasonal depression.

Symptoms include feeling sad or having a depressed mood, loneliness, strained family relationships, missing a family member that passed away, money and finance problems, feeling worthless or guilty, loss of interest or pleasure in activities once enjoyed, and more.

Experts say millions of Americans experiencing seasonal affective disorder turn to alcohol or other substances this time of year, especially at events and outings.

Negative ions exist wherever water collides with itself (like when it’s snowing), which has been shown to reduce symptoms of SAD and boost serotonin! So we say, let it snow! #seasonalaffectivedisorder #seasonaldepression #mentalhealth pic.twitter.com/GrgOt1ZapI — The Resource Group (@ResourceGroupMD) December 7, 2021

Locally, the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse (BVCASA) provides drug education, substance abuse and tobacco prevention, screening services and outpatient treatment for youth and adults. They say holiday seasons can be stressful for several reasons.

“During the holidays, you will see things like more drinking, an uptick in alcohol and drug use,” said Latrease Marshall, prevention specialist with BVCASA.

“Sometimes, when someone is in recovery, they will return to their drug of choice, and it’s mainly just because of all the pressures of the holidays,” said Marshall. “Maybe it’s missing loved ones, or maybe having social anxiety or having a lot of other people around or people they’re not accustomed to seeing all the time like extended family. A lot of people are juggling those things and as well as trying to celebrate the holidays, so then a lot of times that will bring about a lot of substance abuse.”

Marshall says the key to getting through the holidays is knowing when to reach out for help.

”Having someone to talk to that you trust, reach out to someone that you trust, and be able to share these things with them because that will help ease you through all the anxiety and all the discomfort and everything that you may be experiencing during the holiday season,” said Marshall.

The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse will host a free, family fun event for those looking to celebrate the holidays in a drug and alcohol-free environment.

The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse’ s Zero Tolerance Coalition will be partnering with H.Y.P.E. and Be the Voice to host the Christmas Celebration Station. This FREE event will provide families the opportunity to have fun together during the Holiday Season. Families will make arts and crafts, write letters to Santa and take pictures with Santa. Hot Chocolate and cookies will be provided. A stocking with goodies will also be given to each kid! Everything is FREE! Christmas Celebration Station will be held December 19, 2021 from 2pm – 6pm at First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 105 West Davis Street, Hearne, TX 77859. The goal of this event is to provide families with safe and drug free activities

