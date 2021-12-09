A sweet competition is coming to Century Square

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have you ever dreamt of building a skyscraper entirely out of gingerbread? Well, now you’ll have the chance! The Brazos Valley chapter of the American Institute of Architecture (AIA Brazos) is hosting a Gingerbread Build-off at Century Square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 12.

This one-day gingerbread design and construction competition will put the skills of local architecture, engineering, design, and construction professionals against each other to raise money for the AIA Brazos Architecture in Schools program, an AIAS TAMU leadership grant, and continuing education opportunities for local architecture Emerging Professionals.

Who's excited for this Sunday's Gingerbread Build-Off competition?



Each team will construct its own unique gingerbread structure, to be judged by an expert panel of judges (including KBTX’s own Rusty Surette). Awards will be given for “Best Iconic Architecture,” “Best Aggie-Centric,” Best Holiday Themed,” “Tallest Standing Structure,” and “People’s Favorite,” which will be voted on by the community. The only materials provided to the teams are sheets of gingerbread and icing. It’s up to them to bring the rest, but there’s a catch. They can’t use just any materials. Every single item on the structure has to be edible (except for lighting)!

Bring the kids! There will be a Kids Build Area where kids (yes, even big kids like you and me) can get their hands sticky and decorate cookies, courtesy of Blue Baker. “We encourage parents to bring their kids to the Kids Build because it’s an opportunity for kids to make a mess outside of their house, where parents don’t have to clean it up,” AIA Brazos President Pamela da Graça said.

To learn more about the event, watch the full interview below:

